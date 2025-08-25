Unveiling Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria's Secret (VSCO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 67.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.41 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Victoria's Secret metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct' will reach $415.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total stores - Company-Operated' stands at 793 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 816 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total stores - China Joint Venture' of 70 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 70 .

Over the past month, Victoria's Secret shares have recorded returns of +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VSCO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.