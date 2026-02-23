Unveiling Viatris (VTRS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Viatris (VTRS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating a decline of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.52 billion, representing a decline of 0.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Viatris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Net Sales' of $3.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' should arrive at $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' to come in at $551.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- JANZ' will likely reach $298.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Greater China' should come in at $554.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenues' at $11.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' will reach $155.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' to reach $403.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' stands at $152.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' will reach $144.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' reaching $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Shares of Viatris have experienced a change of +20.5% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VTRS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

