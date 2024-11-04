Unveiling Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Viatris (VTRS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting a decline of 12.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.68 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Viatris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Net Sales' will reach $3.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other revenues' should arrive at $9.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- JANZ' will reach $396.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' will reach $567.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' of $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' to reach $194.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' will likely reach $148.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' stands at $418.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' reaching $183.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -21% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Greater China' to come in at $561.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' should come in at $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +24.9% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Viatris here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Viatris have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, VTRS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.