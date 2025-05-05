Unveiling Viatris (VTRS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Viatris (VTRS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.24 billion, declining 11.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Viatris metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' to come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Greater China' at $553.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- JANZ' should come in at $308.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' should arrive at $480.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenues' will likely reach $9.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' will reach $173.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' to reach $135.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' stands at $365.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' reaching $114.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -48.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Net Sales' of $3.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' will reach $847.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Viatris have demonstrated returns of +13.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VTRS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.