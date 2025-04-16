Unveiling Verizon (VZ) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Verizon Communications (VZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $33.32 billion, increasing 1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Verizon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Business' at $7.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Consumer' will reach $25.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment' of $4.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Service' should come in at $19.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer - Wireless retail postpaid Connection' will reach 95.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 93.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid ARPA' reaching $143.87. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $135.75 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Business - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet' stands at 4.81 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' to reach 80.15 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' should arrive at 7.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.03 million.

Analysts expect 'Consumer - Fios video connections' to come in at 2.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet' will likely reach 42.6 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband' will reach 34.87 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Verizon have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, VZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

