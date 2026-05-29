Unveiling Veeva (VEEV) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Veeva Systems (VEEV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $857.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Veeva metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription services' should come in at $720.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will likely reach $137.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $88.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' to come in at $386.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' to reach $334.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' reaching $48.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional services and other' of 27.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' at 87.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.1% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Veeva have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the +6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VEEV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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