Unveiling Valley National (VLY) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Valley National (VLY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $465.83 million, down 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Valley National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 57.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 2.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' to reach $56.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.41 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income/interest rate spread (FTE)' should arrive at $413.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $467.23 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-interest Income' reaching $52.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $10.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.31 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $413.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $465.82 million in the same quarter last year.



