Unveiling Valero Energy (VLO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy (VLO) to post quarterly earnings of $3.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 398.4%. Revenues are expected to be $28.9 billion, down 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 26.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Valero Energy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total operating revenues- Refining' should arrive at $28.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total operating revenues- Ethanol' at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total operating revenues- Renewable diesel' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Throughput volumes per day' reaching 1,809.17 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,829.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Throughput volumes per day' of 430.91 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 473.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Mid-Continent region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will likely reach $10.34 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.97 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North Atlantic region - Throughput volumes per day' will reach 493.44 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 434.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'North Atlantic region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' to come in at $15.85 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.85 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Refining - Throughput volumes per day' to reach 2,968.15 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,995.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. West Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' will reach $11.82 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.80 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. West Coast region - Throughput volumes per day' should come in at 251.90 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 259.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. Gulf Coast region - Refining margin per barrel of throughput' stands at $12.38 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Valero Energy have returned +14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, VLO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

