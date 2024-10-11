Unveiling U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (USB) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.88 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total earning assets - Average balance' will likely reach $610.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $605.25 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.31 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 60.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should arrive at $1.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.27 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.2%.

Analysts expect 'Leverage ratio' to come in at 8.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking revenue' should come in at $175.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $144 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Other- noninterest income' to reach $150.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $198 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $2.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.76 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (FTE)' reaching $4.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Commercial products revenue' stands at $379.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $354 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges' will reach $323.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $334 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of U.S. Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

