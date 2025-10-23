Unveiling UPS (UPS) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parcel Service (UPS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $20.84 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 6.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UPS metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other' of $155.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground' will reach $10.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions- Other' stands at $467.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Package- Export' should arrive at $3.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total' will reach $20.98 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.30 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Export' should come in at 1.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.64 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic' will likely reach 1.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.48 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground' will reach $11.29 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.81 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total' at $12.92 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.27 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic' reaching $8.64 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.12 .

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Export' to come in at $31.98 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.24 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Total' to reach 3.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.12 million.

Shares of UPS have demonstrated returns of +3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UPS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

