Unveiling Universal Display (OLED) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Corp. (OLED) to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $158.9 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Universal Display metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Material sales' should arrive at $91.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Contract research services' to come in at $4.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Royalty and license fees' reaching $62.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Display here>>>



Universal Display shares have witnessed a change of +2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLED is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

