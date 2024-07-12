Unveiling United (UAL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Airlines (UAL) will report quarterly earnings of $3.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' of $13.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' will reach $870.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Cargo' stands at $377.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Revenue- Domestic' will reach $8.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger Revenue- Latin America' at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger Revenue- Pacific' should come in at $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +46.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' should arrive at 78,722.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 73,538 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' will likely reach 84.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' reaching 19.26 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.28 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average yield per RPM' will reach 21.04 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.46 cents.

Analysts expect 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' to come in at 17.68 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.68 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' to reach 66,277.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63,541 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



United shares have witnessed a change of -12.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

