Unveiling United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics (UTHR) to post quarterly earnings of $3.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 46.8%. Revenues are expected to be $561.77 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific United Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Remodulin' at $113.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Adcirca' will reach $6.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -37% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Orenitram' to reach $75.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Tyvaso' will reach $321.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Unituxin' stands at $41.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rest-of-World' reaching $31.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- United States' will reach $527.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.



United Therapeutics shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UTHR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

