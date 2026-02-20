Unveiling United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Therapeutics (UTHR) will report quarterly earnings of $6.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $805.31 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United Therapeutics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Adcirca' will reach $4.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Orenitram' at $121.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other products' stands at $5.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Remodulin' should come in at $131.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Tyvaso' reaching $488.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Unituxin' to come in at $51.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Nebulized Tyvaso' to reach $144.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Tyvaso DPI' will reach $313.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $753.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rest-of-World' of $28.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of United Therapeutics have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, UTHR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.