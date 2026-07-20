Unveiling United Rentals (URI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that United Rentals (URI) will announce quarterly earnings of $11.67 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.23 billion, increasing 7.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific United Rentals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' will reach $3.67 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' to reach $336.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' at $100.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' stands at $44.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' will reach $80.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin/Profit- Equipment rentals' reaching $1.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.32 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of rental equipment' to come in at $151.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin/Profit- Service and other' will likely reach $41.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Margin/Profit- Contractor supplies sales' of $14.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of new equipment' will reach $14.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of United Rentals have returned -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, URI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.