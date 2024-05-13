Unveiling Under Armour (UAA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour (UAA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 61.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.32 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Under Armour metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' stands at $367.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' to come in at $80.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' will reach $18.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' reaching $843.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- North America' to reach $765.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' will reach $232.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- EMEA' will reach $269.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Latin America' will likely reach $48.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Doors' should arrive at 443. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 439 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'International Total Doors Count' should come in at 243. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 245 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'North America Total Doors Count' of 200. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 194.



