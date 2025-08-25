Unveiling Ulta (ULTA) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ulta Beauty (ULTA) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.64 billion, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ulta metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total stores open at end of the quarter' will reach 1,466 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,411 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores opened during the quarter' should come in at 13 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total gross square feet at end of the quarter' to reach 15294 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14783 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales per average total square footage' of $175.52 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $172.64 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total stores open at beginning of the quarter' reaching 1,451 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,395 .

Over the past month, Ulta shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULTA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

