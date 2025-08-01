Unveiling Uber (UBER) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Uber Technologies (UBER) to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.9%. Revenues are expected to be $12.46 billion, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Uber metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Mobility' will reach $7.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Freight' of $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Delivery' to come in at $3.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' will reach $782.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' stands at $6.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' at $3.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' should come in at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Bookings - Total' will likely reach $46.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.95 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' should arrive at $21.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.13 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' will reach 176 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 156 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' reaching $23.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.55 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Trips' to reach 3,250 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,765 .

Over the past month, Uber shares have recorded returns of -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.