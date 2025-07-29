Unveiling Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies (TYL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $586.23 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tyler Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscriptions' will reach $391.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services' should come in at $68.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recurring' to reach $501.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware and other' should arrive at $11.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' reaching $4.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Maintenance' to come in at $110.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Non-Recurring' of $84.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Hardware and other' will reach $3.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties' stands at $3.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Tyler Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TYL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.