Unveiling Truist Financial (TFC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 19.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.27 billion, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Truist Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should come in at 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Book Value Per Share (BVPS)' stands at $47.43 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.90 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total earning assets' should arrive at $490.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $472.64 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio-unadjusted' of 56.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.43 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 10.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' reaching 12.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 14.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $1.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.47 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (FTE)' at $3.75 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.64 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (expense)' to come in at $3.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Truist Financial have demonstrated returns of -0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

