Unveiling Truist Financial (TFC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.66 billion, declining 7.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Truist Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest margin' will reach 2.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average balance - Total earning assets' at $476.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $499.15 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 64.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Nonperforming assets' to reach $1.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.26 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' reaching $1.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.19 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 11.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 13.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $2.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.23 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE)' to come in at $3.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.92 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $3.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.87 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Lending related fees' should come in at $117.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106 million.



Over the past month, Truist Financial shares have recorded returns of -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

