Unveiling Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Financial (TFIN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.6%. Revenues are expected to be $106.01 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Triumph Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 86.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Interest Earning Assets' stands at $4.80 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 7.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $15.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $90.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $93.38 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Triumph Financial here>>>



Shares of Triumph Financial have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.