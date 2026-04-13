Unveiling Travelers (TRV) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Travelers (TRV) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 258.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $12.34 billion, increasing 4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Travelers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Fee income' at $122.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Premiums' should arrive at $11.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Other Revenues' will likely reach $120.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio - Consolidated' will reach 91.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated' reaching 63.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated' should come in at 28.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance' to reach 63.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Business Insurance' will reach 93.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' of 85.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.5%.

Analysts expect 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Personal Insurance' to come in at 24.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Business Insurance' stands at 29.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.4% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Travelers shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.