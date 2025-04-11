Unveiling Travelers (TRV) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Travelers (TRV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 87.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.15 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Travelers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $952.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- Fee income' reaching $114.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Premiums' to come in at $10.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Other Revenues' stands at $110.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Consolidated' should arrive at 103.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Consolidated' at 74.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Consolidated' will reach 29.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio - Business Insurance' of 71.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio - Business Insurance' to reach 101.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Ratio - Bond & Specialty Insurance' will reach 85.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Personal Insurance' will likely reach 25.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Business Insurance' should come in at 30.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Travelers here>>>



Over the past month, Travelers shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.