Unveiling TransDigm (TDG) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group (TDG) to post quarterly earnings of $8.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.17 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TransDigm metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation' of $46.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe' will likely reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control' at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' to come in at $346.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense' stands at $328.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense' will reach $442.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' should come in at $327.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +62.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' will reach $210.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' will reach $401.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EBITDA- Power & Control' reaching $589.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $519 million.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Non-aviation' to reach $17.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Airframe' should arrive at $537.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $510 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransDigm here>>>



Shares of TransDigm have demonstrated returns of +1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.