Unveiling Transcat (TRNS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating an increase of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $68.76 million, representing an increase of 10.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 37.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Transcat metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Distribution Sales' will reach $23.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service Revenue' to reach $44.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Distribution' should arrive at $7.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.63 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Service' of $15.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Transcat here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Transcat have returned +10% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, TRNS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.