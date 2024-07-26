Unveiling Trane Technologies (TT) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Trane Technologies (TT) to post quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.11 billion, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Trane Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Americas' will reach $4.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- EMEA' will reach $656.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $410.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Bookings' at $4.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.50 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' of $897.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $791.30 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' will reach $132.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $117.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $93.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $86.60 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Trane Technologies have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, TT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

