Unveiling Tradeweb (TW) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tradeweb Markets (TW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $503.3 million, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tradeweb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable' of $204.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' should arrive at $7.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed' will reach $4.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' will reach $373.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' reaching $1455.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1298.11 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' should come in at $42.43 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' will likely reach $1040.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $848.17 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Cash' to reach $525.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $496.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' at $16.62 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.82 .

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' to come in at $2568.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2211.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' stands at $25.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Derivatives' will reach $901.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $801.51 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Tradeweb have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, TW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

