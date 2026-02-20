Unveiling TJX (TJX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TJX (TJX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.4 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TJX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' will likely reach $10.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- TJX International' should come in at $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' reaching $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' stands at $2.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' should arrive at 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.0%.

Analysts expect 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' to come in at 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' of 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change' will reach 1.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)' at 2.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of TJX have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TJX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.