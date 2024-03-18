Unveiling Titan Machinery (TITN) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Machinery (TITN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $739.87 million, exhibiting an increase of 26.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Titan Machinery metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service' at $40.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +44.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Equipment' should come in at $603.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental and other' to reach $12.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Parts' will likely reach $97.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Equipment' to come in at $74.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Rental and other' should arrive at $4.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Service' will reach $25.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.04 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Parts' stands at $31.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.97 million.



Over the past month, Titan Machinery shares have recorded returns of -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TITN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

