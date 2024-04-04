Unveiling Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) will announce quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $200.46 million, increasing 37.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tilray Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Cannabis business' of $65.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Wellness business' will reach $12.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Beverage alcohol business' will likely reach $52.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +156.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Distribution business' to reach $67.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Wellness' should come in at $3.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Beverage' will reach $18.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.98 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Distribution' stands at $8.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Tilray Brands shares have witnessed a change of +74.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TLRY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

