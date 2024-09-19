Unveiling Thor Industries (THO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries (THO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.45 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thor Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable' stands at $862.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' to come in at $509.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations' reaching -$44.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -196%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $171.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European' will likely reach $915.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units - Recreation Vehicles - European' should come in at 16,555. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,548.

Analysts forecast 'Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable' to reach 27,438. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24,563.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit sales - Total' will reach 47,785. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47,152 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit sales - Total recreation vehicles(Total North America)' of 31,230. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29,604.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized' at 3,792. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,041 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Thor Industries have demonstrated returns of +1.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), THO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

