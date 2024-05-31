Unveiling Thor Industries (THO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Thor Industries (THO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.77 billion, declining 5.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thor Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' should arrive at $716.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other' at $186.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European' reaching $845.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America' to come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units - Recreation Vehicles - European' will reach 14,910. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15,593.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized' will reach 5,121. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,203 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable' stands at 31,760. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29,716 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Other' of $44.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.56 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European' to reach $155.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Total Recreational vehicles' will reach $368.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $389.08 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' will likely reach $83.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $93.31 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Thor Industries have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), THO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

