Unveiling Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Thomson Reuters (TRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.01 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' will reach $744.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' will reach $416.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Print' should come in at $136.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Reuters News' should arrive at $225.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporates' of $490.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' will likely reach $322.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $299.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' stands at $163.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $153.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' to come in at $47.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' reaching $51.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $55.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' at $227.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $196.00 million.

Shares of Thomson Reuters have experienced a change of -15.7% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.