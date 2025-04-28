Unveiling Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters (TRI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.92 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' should come in at $696.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' will likely reach $366.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Print' reaching $119.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporates' of $553.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Reuters News' should arrive at $186.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' will reach $327.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $342 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' at $202.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $193 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' will reach $36.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' to reach $44.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' stands at $197.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $181 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Thomson Reuters here>>>



Shares of Thomson Reuters have experienced a change of +6.2% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.