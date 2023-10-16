Unveiling the Path Ahead: Natural Gas Price Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 17.10.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas triggered a bearish decline below last week’s low of 3.20 today and kept falling. Last week’s candlestick pattern was bearish as it reflects a switch in sentiment from buyers being in control to sellers being in control by the end of the week. Today’s decline dropped through potential support of the 200-Day EMA at 3.18 and a fell below the seven-day low at 3.17 (previously identified as support of narrow consolidation).

Lower Price Levels in Sight

A 38.2% Fibonacci retracement completed at 3.12 today but the price of natural gas kept falling. The low for today at the time of this writing is 3.05. Natural gas looks to be well on track to test potential support around the prior August 9 trend high of 3.02 at a minimum. That high was resistance but should be support during this current pullback. It is strengthened by the 50% retracement, which marks the same price. If a bullish reversal is seen off the 3.02 support area, it should provide a strong bullish signal. Deeper retracements may require longer to recover.

Resistance Seen at Convergence of Multiple Trendlines

Nevertheless, if 3.02 is broken to the downside natural gas is likely heading towards the lower 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 2.90. If the decline then continues the 78.6% retracement will be on deck at 2.75. Note that last week’s high found resistance at the top trendline of the rising parallel trend channel. There were attempts to go higher but each failed subsequently leading to the retracement. Previous failures at the top channel line have led to a decline to eventually test support around the lower channel line. Given the history of the price of natural gas rotating from the bottom line to the top channel line, then back again, it could do so again.

Natural Gas Continues to Trace Out Rising Trend Channel

Given the price structure of the rising trend channel, the maximum decline for the current pullback should be around 2.72. That is where the uptrend line and downtrend line cross and it is just below the 78.6% retracement. And of course, this will depend on when lower prices are approached. Depending on when it happens, support of either the downtrend line or uptrend line (after August 26) will come into play.

