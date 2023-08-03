Unveiling the Parallels: The Public Equity Market Now and the Dot-Com 2000s

By Gregory Kammerer, Executive Vice President

Depending on who you speak to the stock market, at times, can be a wonderfully efficient and rational market, or it can be a terribly confusing and irrational landscape filled with gamblers and speculators.

While we do not like to cast such definitive judgements on market cycles, we do find it helpful to study market history to see if we can draw any parallels to help make a more informed decision as we attempt to find the best places to invest our investor’s capital.

Undoubtedly it is easy to find some similarities between the dot-com crash of the early 2000s and our current exploding market, making it timely to revisit some of the characteristics that were prevalent during the late 90s and early 2000s and remind ourselves of some of the valuable lessons we learned.

Speculative Frenzy

The dot-com era was marked by an unprecedented speculative frenzy surrounding internet-based companies. Investors rushed to buy shares of companies with little to no earnings, believing that their valuation would soar perpetually. Today, we witness a similar enthusiasm in certain sectors, such as AI, technology, electric vehicles, and cryptocurrencies. Investors are drawn to high-growth stocks, often ignoring traditional valuation metrics in the hope of substantial returns.

Exuberant Valuations

During the dot-com bubble, valuations of internet companies skyrocketed to astronomical levels, driven more by hype than fundamentals. Many of these companies had no concrete business plans, leading to overinflated stock prices. Today, certain tech giants and startups are experiencing extraordinary valuations, raising concerns about whether these prices are justified based on their current financial performance.

Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) Surge

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, IPOs were all the rage. Companies rushed to go public, hoping to capitalize on the market euphoria. Our most recent market cycle has witnessed a similar trend, with numerous startups and companies seeking IPOs and raising capital from eager investors who have been hoping to cash in on big ideas. While startups can be a gateway to innovation and growth, investors should exercise caution, as not all newly listed companies are destined for success.

Disregard for Profitability

In both eras, many companies focused on rapidly scaling their businesses and expanding their user base, often at the expense of profitability. Today, we see the rise of tech unicorns that prioritize growth over immediate profitability. While this approach can yield rewards if executed correctly, it also exposes investors to higher risks if companies fail to achieve sustainable profitability.

Overdependence on Technology

The dot-com era was characterized by an excessive reliance on technology as a solution to every problem. Companies with minimal technological value saw their stocks soar by merely adding an "e-" prefix to their names. Similarly, today's market is heavily influenced by technology-driven companies, with investors placing unwavering trust in AI’s ability to revolutionize industries.

Conclusion

Drawing parallels between the stock market now and the early 2000s highlighted by the dot-com crash serves as a cautionary tale. While history may not repeat itself precisely, the similarities provide valuable insights into market psychology and investor behavior.

Investors should exercise prudence and selectivity, considering the fundamentals of the companies they invest in, rather than being swayed solely by market hype. Diversification, risk management, and a long-term perspective are vital in navigating the current market landscape.

