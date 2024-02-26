Unveiling The Cooper Companies (COO) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, The Cooper Companies (COO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $915.17 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- CVI' reaching $614.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Category- CSI' of $301.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' will reach $121.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' should arrive at $179.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric' stands at $208.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Multifocal' will reach $79.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Non single-use sphere, other' to come in at $148.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Single-use sphere' will likely reach $179.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for The Cooper Companies here>>>



Shares of The Cooper Companies have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.