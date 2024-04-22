Unveiling Textron (TXT) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Textron (TXT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.37 billion, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Textron metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' at $10.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +150% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' will likely reach $764.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' to reach $312.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' of $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Finance' will reach $10.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Manufacturing' stands at $3.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' reaching $925.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' to come in at $146.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $125 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Bell' will reach $75.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' will reach $35.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Industrial' should come in at $55.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Manufacturing' should arrive at $298.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $251 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Textron here>>>



Textron shares have witnessed a change of -2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TXT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.