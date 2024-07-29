Unveiling Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.99 billion, increasing 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' will reach $96.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other- Total' will reach $234.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' stands at $630.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should come in at $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States- COPAXONE' should arrive at $33.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -47.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- United States- BENDEKA / TREANDA' to come in at $46.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AUSTEDO' of $371.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda' will likely reach $374.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' to reach $54.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' at $63.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' reaching $515.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' will reach $12.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.6% year over year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares have witnessed a change of +5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

