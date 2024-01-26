Unveiling Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.96 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other- Total' at $194.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- API sales to third parties' to come in at $159.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' will reach $139.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' reaching $473.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- North America- COPAXONE' will reach $75.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America- BENDEKA / TREANDA' to reach $49.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America- AUSTEDO' stands at $422.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Anda' will reach $450.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' will likely reach $45.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' should arrive at $71.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' of $403.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. here>>>



Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have experienced a change of +13% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.