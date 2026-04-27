Unveiling Tenet (THC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare (THC) to post quarterly earnings of $4.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.39 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tenet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Operating revenues' at $5.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care' will likely reach $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and Services' to reach $4.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net patient service revenue per adjusted patient admission' will reach $18184.88 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16335.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net patient service revenue per adjusted patient admission' reaching $16970.44 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16410.00 .

Analysts expect 'Adjusted patient admissions - Same-hospital' to come in at 212.31 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 210.85 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted admissions' should come in at 208.48 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 213.04 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates' should arrive at $57.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care' of $487.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $456.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates- Ambulatory Care' stands at $55.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and Services' will reach $622.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $707.00 million.

Over the past month, Tenet shares have recorded returns of -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), THC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.