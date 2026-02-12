Unveiling Tenaris (TS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (TS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.92 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tenaris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Others' will reach $132.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Tubes' at $2.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Tubes- North America' of $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $700.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Tubes- Europe' to reach $184.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -45.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Tubes- South America' reaching $517.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tubes Sales volume - Seamless' should come in at 763 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 748 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Tubes Sales volume - Total' to come in at 951 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 913 thousands metric tons.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tubes Sales volume - Welded' will reach 188 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 164 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Other' will likely reach $18.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Tubes' will reach $476.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $533.00 million.

Shares of Tenaris have demonstrated returns of +14.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

