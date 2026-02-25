Unveiling Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teleflex (TFX) will report quarterly earnings of $3.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $925.96 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Teleflex metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Interventional' stands at $274.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +70.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Interventional Urology' to come in at $80.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- OEM' at $85.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Vascular Access' will likely reach $205.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Anesthesia' will reach $99.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Other' should come in at $64.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Surgical' should arrive at $128.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' reaching $577.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' will reach $203.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' of $115.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Teleflex have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TFX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

