Unveiling Teladoc (TDOC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc (TDOC) to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 32.7%. Revenues are expected to be $617.67 million, down 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teladoc metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' to come in at $237.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' of $380.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' will reach $231.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' will reach $5.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' stands at $533.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Type- Other' will likely reach $84.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' reaching 101.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91.8 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' should come in at $7.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.47 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' should arrive at $46.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.67 million.



Shares of Teladoc have experienced a change of -11% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDOC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

