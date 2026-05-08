Unveiling Target Hospitality (TH) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Target Hospitality (TH) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 120% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $74.03 million, increasing 5.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Target Hospitality metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' will reach $33.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Government' will reach $12.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -53%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Government' should come in at $5.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.18 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' of $8.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.03 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Target Hospitality have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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