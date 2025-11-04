Unveiling Tapestry (TPR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tapestry (TPR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 22.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.64 billion, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tapestry metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Coach' of $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' to reach $251.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' will reach $29.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -45.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Other International' will reach $146.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia' reaching $200.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China' should arrive at $271.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China- Kate Spade' should come in at $9.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia- Kate Spade' will likely reach $26.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Total Coach (North America + International)' to come in at 937 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 919 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' stands at 1,337 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,388 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total Kate Spade (North America + International)' at 360 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 375 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Tapestry have returned -7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, TPR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

