Unveiling Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 91.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.3 billion, representing a decrease of 6.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 115% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Take-Two metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other' reaching $66.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online' to reach $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net bookings' should come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.39 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.35 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' will likely reach $67.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile' will reach $701.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $706.20 million.



Shares of Take-Two have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TTWO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

