Unveiling Take-Two (TTWO) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 420%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Take-Two metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Advertising' reaching $107.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Game' should come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net bookings' will reach $1.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net bookings by platform - Mobile' will likely reach $709.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $722.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' will reach $50.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' of $1.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Take-Two shares have recorded returns of -8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTWO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

