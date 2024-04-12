Unveiling Synovus (SNV) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Synovus Financial (SNV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $548.98 million, declining 10.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Synovus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 56.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 52.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' will reach $56.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.95 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-performing loans' to come in at $303.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.46 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-performing Assets' of $303.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $182.46 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 10.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.8% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-interest revenue' at $116.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $432.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $480.75 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $434.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $481.87 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage Banking Income' should arrive at $3.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.86 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $22.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.97 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' reaching $18.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Synovus here>>>



Shares of Synovus have experienced a change of -2.4% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.